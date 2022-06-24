Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

