Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

Shares of STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

