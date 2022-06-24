Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,247,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.