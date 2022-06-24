Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

