Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $472.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.73.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

