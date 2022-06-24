Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

