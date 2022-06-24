Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $211.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

