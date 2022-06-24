Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after buying an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.22 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

