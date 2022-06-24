Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 141,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

