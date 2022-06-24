Brookstone Capital Management Sells 23,125 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

VLUE stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

