Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,047 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

