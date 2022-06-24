Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,589 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of SPG opened at $96.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

