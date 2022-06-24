Brookstone Capital Management Sells 900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $210.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

