Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 321,574 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $33.58.

