Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD opened at $52.85 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.