Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

