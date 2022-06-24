Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,318 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

