Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,596 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,214,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18,844.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 491.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $44.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

