Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 18.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

