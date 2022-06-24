BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.31

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.31 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 186.70 ($2.29). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 185.15 ($2.27), with a volume of 16,928,590 shares.

Separately, Barclays set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.31. The firm has a market cap of £18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

