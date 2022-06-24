Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $37.28. Cactus shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 3,454 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

