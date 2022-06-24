CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.73

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.25. CalAmp shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 538,569 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get CalAmp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.