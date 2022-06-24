Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.