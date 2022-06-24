Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,147.33

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,147.33 ($75.30) and traded as high as GBX 6,600 ($80.84). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,450 ($79.01), with a volume of 295 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £178.15 million and a P/E ratio of 77.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,147.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,382.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Camellia’s payout ratio is presently 175.27%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

