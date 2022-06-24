Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,442.11

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,442.11 ($29.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,160 ($26.46). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($26.46), with a volume of 2,353 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,334.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,442.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of £450.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

