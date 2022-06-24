Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,329,560 shares.The stock last traded at $52.33 and had previously closed at $54.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

