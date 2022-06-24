Canton Hathaway LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 67.0% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,594.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

