Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 430 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,028,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of JPM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

