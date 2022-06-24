Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.72 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

