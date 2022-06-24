Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.91

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.91 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.75 ($0.29). Capita shares last traded at GBX 24.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 4,673,257 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £405.24 million and a PE ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.91.

In other Capita news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($147,201.67).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

