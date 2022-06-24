Capital One Financial Comments on Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,095.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 727.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

