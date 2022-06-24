Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.26 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

CHK stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

