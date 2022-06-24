Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.60. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 77,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 5.36.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

