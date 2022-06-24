Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.57 ($2.79).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 243 ($2.98) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.18) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,233,438.02).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.60) on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.80 ($2.93). The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of £675.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.09.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

