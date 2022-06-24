CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

