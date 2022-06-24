CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 3,186 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

CARR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

