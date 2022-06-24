CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.65.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,108.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,441.83 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,037.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,003.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

