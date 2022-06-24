CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.11. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

