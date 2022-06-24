CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

