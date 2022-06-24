CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

