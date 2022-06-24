CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

NYSE:ETN opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

