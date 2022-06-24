CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 5,301 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

