CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 6,416 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 79.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 249,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 109,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 867,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

