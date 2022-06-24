CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 683 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

