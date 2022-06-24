CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $144.60 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

