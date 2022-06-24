CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,573 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $625,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,806,000 after acquiring an additional 292,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.