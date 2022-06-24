CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.