CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

