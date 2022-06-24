CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

