CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

